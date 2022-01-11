Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 108,443 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

