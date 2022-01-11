Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

