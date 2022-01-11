TOWER Price Hits $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $9.29 million and $726,795.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

