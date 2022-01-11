TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN opened at $33.21 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

