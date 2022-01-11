TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

TRTX stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

