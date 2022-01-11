Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average daily volume of 700 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAN. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,601,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 351,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.