Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. 221,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

