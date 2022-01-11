Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 27,205 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. 22,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

