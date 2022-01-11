TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 7,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

TAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.