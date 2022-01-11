TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$23.81.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

