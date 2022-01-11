TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$23.81.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
