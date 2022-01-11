TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $786.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $600.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $726.68.

TDG opened at $644.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

