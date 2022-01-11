TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, raised their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TGL stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of £168.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.69. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.46).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

