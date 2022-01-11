TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$320.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$319.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGL stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

