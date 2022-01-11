Truist Financial Corp Has $6.31 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,843 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

