Truist Financial Corp Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,712,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.