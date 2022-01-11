Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

