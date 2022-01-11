Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after buying an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.