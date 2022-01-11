Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,974 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

