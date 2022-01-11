Truist Securiti Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

