Truist Securities Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICFI. Truist boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. boosted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.48. 86,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 67.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

