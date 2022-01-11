Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF opened at $25.32 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.