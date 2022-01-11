Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) shares rose 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from 5.60 to 6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

