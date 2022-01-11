TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $120,480.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,595,019,128 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

