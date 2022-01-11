Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,105 shares of company stock worth $3,730,578. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 13.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 36.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 34.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 21.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 58,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

