UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

