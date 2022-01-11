Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 551.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

