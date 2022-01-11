Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $7.15 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and $13.08 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.15 or 0.00016931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00204125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00458757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00075298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.