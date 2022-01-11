United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 7.8%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 175,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 240,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a market cap of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.