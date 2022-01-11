UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 122,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $465.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

