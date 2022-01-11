UnMarshal (MARSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $642,801.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $642,801.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

