UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00008876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $4.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00305872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.