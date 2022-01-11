USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $138.80 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $167,858.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010801 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 141,901,314 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

