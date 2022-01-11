Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.