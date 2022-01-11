Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALN. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

