VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

GDXJ opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

