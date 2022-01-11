VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,128 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.28. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

