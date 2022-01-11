Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$12.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.53. The company has a market cap of C$389.06 million and a PE ratio of 318.11.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

