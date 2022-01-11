Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

