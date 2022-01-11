Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

VECO stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 16,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 97.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 123.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

