Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.