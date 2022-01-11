Venus (XVS) Price Hits $13.20 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $157.00 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.20 or 0.00031495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.03 or 0.99782043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00089317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00796315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,897,376 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.