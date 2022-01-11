Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 3.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.84. 4,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.