Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,687. The company has a market cap of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Veru by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

