Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.48).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 463 ($6.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($8.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.37.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

