Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Viad from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE VVI opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. Viad has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viad will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

