Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Popular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $93.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.