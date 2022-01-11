Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

