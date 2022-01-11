Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,836 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,585,000 after buying an additional 445,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

