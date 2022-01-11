Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,358 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

