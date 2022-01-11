Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Critical Survey

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.02 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.31 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Summary

Video River Networks beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

